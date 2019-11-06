Early Learning Summit comes to Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The 2019 Indiana Early Learning Summit for Economic Development will Thursday come to Purdue Fort Wayne. The event, organized by the Northeast Indiana regional Partnership aims to gather statewide business leaders and run programming on investment in early childhood and ways to support the regional workforce.

Officials from the summit report the economic impact from lack of access to childcare costs Northeast Indiana employers nearly $200 million and Indiana employers $1.8 billion annually.

Jim Spurlino, president and owner of Spurlino Materials, a construction materials company with concrete plants in the Midwest, will serve as keynote speaker for the event.

The event will also feature remarks from Indiana leaders, a presentation on the brain science supporting the need for quality early childhood education and a panel discussion followed by breakouts with business leaders who are supporting early learning education in their workplaces.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Purdue Fort Wayne.

