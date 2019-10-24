Eastern Indiana Works to host veterans resource fair

RICHMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Eastern Indiana Works is hosting its 2019 Eastern Indiana Veterans Resource Fair and Hiring Event on Friday. Employers at the event will include ASPIN, DOT Foods, Land O’Lakes, Indiana Legal Services, Indiana Department of Veteran Affairs, Eastern Indiana WorkOne and the Richmond Community Based Outreach Clinic.

The annual event will also feature free health screenings, employment opportunities, employability training, educational information, governmental resources, mental health services, and other community resources. There’s no cost attend the event.

“Eastern Indiana Works is thrilled to once again honor our Veterans by connecting them with resources and services that will empower them to flourish,” said Mike Row, president and chief executive officer of Eastern Indiana Works. “On behalf of our Board of Directors, I want to thank our Veterans for their service and the Partners who participate in this annual event for their steadfast commitment to honor those who sacrificed so much to serve.”

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Tom Raper Center in Richmond. Doors will close at 1:15 p.m. to ensure that all Veterans are served.