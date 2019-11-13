Electric Works partners with Joshua’s Hand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The development team with Fort Wayne’s Electric Works will use Phase 1 of the construction process to support women and minority-owned businesses through an agreement with nonprofit Joshua’s Hand. The partnership will establish three goals to address the region’s skilled tradespeople shortage.

The agreement includes Weigand Construction, who is serving as construction manager for the project and will oversee several apprenticeship programs.

“This is not something we or the developers are required to do – it’s something we want to do,” added Larry Weigand, CEO of Weigand Construction. “We understand firsthand how important training and preparing the next generation of skilled tradespeople is for our regional economy – and Electric Works, as a regionally transformative project, provides a unique opportunity to lead the way in these efforts.”

One goal is for at least 15% of construction-related contracts during Phase 1 to come from Minority Business Enterprises and Women Business Enterprises. Another ambition of the project is to have at least 20% of entry-level workers enter into stilled trades apprenticeship-track programs following construction.

“We recognize with Electric Works the profound potential this project has to positively impact the lives of so many throughout the region, and that includes in areas of need here in our city,” said Cedric Lee Walker, founder and CEO of Joshua’s Hand. “We are honored to play a role in helping ensure the positive economic impact of the project’s construction phase benefits women- and minority-owned businesses and creates opportunities for underemployed residents to pursue careers in the skilled trades.”

The third major goals is to recruit and hire underemployed and unemployed Fort Wayne residents, along with those interested in pursuing construction trades. The 39-acre, $440 million Electric Works development includes 18 historic buildings and over 1.2 million square feet of space.