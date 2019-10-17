Elevate Ventures adds Entrepreneur-in-Residence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures has hired Dan Meek as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence in northeast Indiana. Meek most recently served as president for his own consulting practice, Seneca Business Ventures.

Meek will work with Elevate Northeast Indiana, which is a partnership between Elevate Ventures and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership that launched in 2017. He will begin his new role in November.

The organization says Meek will bring experience in life sciences, product development and new ventures to help foster growth in northeast Indiana. Meek previously served as vice president of venture development and director of bioscience commercialization at Rev1 Ventures in Ohio.

“I am honored to join Elevate Ventures and excited by the northeast Indiana entrepreneurial community,” Meek said in a news release. “With the strong and committed resources in the region, Elevate Ventures and Elevate Northeast Indiana are positioned to achieve great outcomes in company formation, investment and growth. I look forward to moving to the region soon.”

The organization says the Elevate Northeast Indiana partnership encourages entrepreneurs and nurtures emerging and existing businesses into high-performing companies within the 11-county region.