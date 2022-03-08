Inside INdiana Business

Elkhart’s Truck Accessories Group changes name

ELKHART, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Elkhart-based Truck Accessories Group LLC has rebranded to LEER Group. The company, which manufactures components for the automotive aftermarket, says the name change better reflects its collection of companies and the strength of its brands.

“As we looked to the future of the company and the industry, it made sense to lead with a brand that has decades-strong recognition among truck owners,” said Peter O’Connell, president of LEER Group. “LEER Group is comprised of some of the most valued brand names in the industry.”

O’Connell says while the group name has changed, the names of individual brands including LEER, SnugTop, Century, BedSlide and Pace Edwards by LEER will remain unchanged.

LEER Group’s brands manufacture fiberglass and aluminum truck caps, tonneau covers and accessories.