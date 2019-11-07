Ellison Brewing Co. to officially open Indy location

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Michigan-based Ellison Brewing Co. is opening its third Midwest location this weekend. The brewery and tasting room in downtown Indianapolis will also hold a ribbon cutting ceremony will be with the Indy Chamber Friday night.

Ellison will be brewing on site and feature Ellison’s Crescent Fresh India Pale Ale, Dawn Street Pale Ale, Amber Ale and Tiramisu Stout. The brewery says the line-up will include four core beers and six to eight rotating taps, which includes a barrel-aging and sour option.

The kitchen seating area will serve those under 21, making the weekend event family-friendly.

The menu will offer starters, wood-fired brick oven pizzas, wings, street fries, salads, burgers and sweets prepared by Ellison’s Executive Chef Ricky Hatfield.

Ellison Brewing Co. will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, November 9 and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 10.