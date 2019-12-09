Employee benefits firm Apex Benefits to expand in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Apex Benefits Group has announced plans to grow its Marion County operations.

The employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm says it will invest nearly $6.7 million to acquire and renovate a building on the city’s north side and create up to 55 jobs by the end of 2023.

The company says the 30,000-square-foot office building will “create a modern, agile and functional environment that best meets the growth goals of the organization and fosters team collaboration.”

Apex employs 65 people in Indianapolis. Renovations to the building have begun and are expected to be complete by April.

“Positively impacting our clients’ financial health and the health of their most important assets, their employees, is our sole focus day to day,” said John Gause, founder and chief executive officer of Apex, in a statement. “I’m grateful to the State for their support in this move, the most significant in our 16-year history, so we can continue to grow and innovate, and retain and attract great talent to serve our clients better every day.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered Apex up to $1.1 million in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs.