Enbi Names Miller CEO

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Shelbyville-based Enbi Global Inc., a manufacturer of precision rollers, insulation, gaskets and sealing technologies has named Christopher Miller its chief executive officer. Miller previously served as vice president of the North America and APAC regions of software company Esko, a Danaher Company (NYSE: DHR).

Miller has nearly 17 years of experience in a broad scope of areas. At Esko, he built and managed a wide variety of cross-functional areas spanning commercial, operating and leadership levels.

Interim Enbi CEO Tracy Streckenbach will join the Enbi Advisory Board. Streckenbach is a Partner at Watermill Group, which acquired Enbi earlier this year.

“I am thrilled to join the excellent team at Enbi, and passionate about driving results to ensure the organization reaches its next level of potential,” said Miller. “I was attracted to Enbi for its excellence in engineering and global manufacturing capabilities across the US, Europe and Asia, and I’m looking forward to building upon Enbi’s globally collaborative approach to problem solving to continue to deliver innovative products that help our customers compete in their respective markets.”