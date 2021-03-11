Equipment manufacturer adding Hoosier jobs in Greencastle, New Castle

(Inside INdiana Business) — Ohio-based Crown Equipment Corp. says it is looking to fill 300 jobs nationwide, including at its locations in Greencastle and New Castle.

The company says it is facing ongoing demand for its supply chain equipment, technologies and services due to the pandemic.

Crown did not specify how many of the open positions are at the Indiana locations. However, those positions include engineering, IT, manufacturing and service jobs.

“The resilience and strength of the material handling market continue to create opportunities for our plants in Indiana,” Randy Niekamp, vice president of human resources for Crown, said in a news release. “As we enter a period of growth, we look locally to find the talent necessary to meet our customers’ growing demands. We are thankful for the strong work ethic and commitment to success that are demonstrated by the Greencastle and New Castle workforce.”

Crown says it provides new hire onboarding and ongoing training for employees, as well as mentoring programs to provide continuous assistance.

Those interested in the open positions can learn more by clicking here.