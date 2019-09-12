Eskenazi Health expands inpatient mental health services

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business)- Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis has added 10 new inpatient beds to support mental health services at the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. The new beds are housed in the Kathi & Bob Postlethwait Mental Health Recovery Center, which specializes in the treatment of emotional and behavioral problems, including severe mental illness.

Officials say the expansion represents a 50 percent increase from 20 to 30 inpatient beds in the hospital’s Kathi & Bob Postlethwait Mental Health Recovery Center. In total, the hospital has 327 inpatient beds.

Last year, more than 500,000 mental health related visits to Eskenazi Health were reported, including 943 inpatient psychiatric admissions. The statistics are at a record high since the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital opened in December 2013.

The Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center is Indiana’s first community mental health center offering inpatient and outpatient services in multiple locations throughout the city.

“One of the most important things we can do at this moment is to address the growing crisis in mental health, drawing deeply on the work that we’ve committed to for decades here at Eskenazi Health,” said Dr. Lisa Harris, chief executive officer of Eskenazi Health in a news release.