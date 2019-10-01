ESPN anchor Sage Steele to headline EDGE|X conference in Carmel

by: Merritt McLaughlin

(Photo Provided Via Inside Indiana Business)

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – ESPN anchor and Indiana University graduate Stage Steele is set to join six other speakers in Carmel for Friday’s EDGE|X conference. 

The program is an extension of EDGE Mentoring, a faith-based national organization that fosters meaningful mentoring relationships and provides resources and opportunities for leaders.

Other speakers include: 

  • Gary Brackett, former Indianapolis Colts linebacker and owner of Brackett Restaurant Group
  • Jordan Lee Dooley, best-selling author of “Own Your Everyday”
  • Ken Coleman, best-selling author of “The Proximity Principle”
  • Bob Goff, best-selling author and founder of “Love Does”

EDGE|X will center around the theme “One Life: How Will You Use Yours?” for this year’s conference. The program aims to encourage attendees to bring their best whole selves to their work, relationships and community. 

“EDGE|X is for energetic leaders who want to make the world bigger and better,” said Dave Neff, EDGE Mentoring president and chief executive officer. “We are committed to building a community of mentoring relationships where personal, professional and spiritual growth can all happen in the same space.” 

