Evansville makerspace to relaunch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – MAKE IT Evansville is Thursday hosting a soft re-launch at its downtown location. A ribbon cutting ceremony for what officials are calling “a makerspace with an IoT edge” will be held at Innovation Pointe in the city’s downtown.

The makerspace aims to connect local businesses through IoT application.

Powered by the Growth Alliance, MAKE IT Evansville is housed in the lower level of Innovation Pointe. The makerspace connects directly to Cowork Evansville and is partnering on a raffle at the event for one free month of dedicated work space.

As a quality of place project, partial funding to support buildout and equipment costs for the connected spaces was provided through the state of Indiana’s Regional Cities initiative.

The event will include activities, tours of the makerspace and coworking space, a meet and greet with collarboators and networking opportunities.