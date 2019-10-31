Evansville officials detail development project

Inside INdiana Business

by: Merritt McLaughlin

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – A former Buehler’s IGA lot in Evansville is slated to become a new mixed-use development. Plans for Lofts on North Main call for a four-story building, which will feature 180 apartments and 15,000 square feet of commercial space in the city’s downtown.

The city says it hopes to fill the commercial space with a grocery tenant. 

Representatives from the developer on the project, Indianapolis-based House Investments, say the area is a food desert and a grocery outlet would fill a great need in the area. 

Apartment options would include studio, one and two bedroom housing. 

The project is slated for a spring start, with the intention of closing ground in December. 

Plans were detailed Wednesday at a press conference, which you can watch in the video below:

