Express Wash Concepts Expands to Richmond

RICHMOND (Inside INdiana Business) – Ohio-based Express Wash Concepts has acquired three Snazzy’s Express Car Wash locations, including two in Richmond and one in Ohio. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Express says the deal brings its total locations to 54.

Express says it is planning to temporarily close the washes for renovations this spring and will convert the locations to its Flying Ace Express Car Wash brand.

“Snazzy’s is a highly respected, locally owned car wash brand that presents us with a unique opportunity to establish our presence in the attractive Richmond, Indiana and Mason, Ohio communities,” said John Roush, chief executive officer of Express Wash Concepts. “As we continue our responsible and accelerated regional growth, we look forward to providing unparalleled career opportunities for our team members, in addition to offering our customers an increasingly expansive network of high-quality express washes.”

Express Car Wash operates under brands such as Moo Moo Express Car Wash in central Ohio, Flying Ace Express Car Wash in Dayton, Ohio, as well as Clean Express Auto Wash in greater Cleveland and Pittsburg, among others.