F.C. Tucker acquired by regional firm

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based F.C. Tucker Co. has been acquired by Pittsburgh-based Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. Tucker says while the firm will be joining the Howard Hanna family of businesses, its ownership and operations will remain unchanged.

The firm says its executive team, including Chief Executive Officer Jim Litten, President Patrick Purdue and President of Residential Real Estate Services Donna Kreps, will continue to lead F.C. Tucker under its current name.

“We are taking a step toward F.C. Tucker’s future by fulfilling our long-term strategic plan to grow the company and solidify our status as the dominant real estate firm in Indiana by forming this unique partnership with Howard Hanna,” Litten said in a news release. “The best part of this alliance is that it is a true partnership where F.C. Tucker agents and clients benefit from the vast resources of a prominent national real estate brokerage.”

F.C. Tucker says the move with Howard Hanna will provide its agents with access to enhanced technology and marketing tools, as well as greater agent connections and lead generation opportunities. Howard Hanna says the deal will allow it to continue its rapid growth across the country.