Inside INdiana Business

F.C. Tucker: seller’s market continues

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based F.C. Tucker Co. says the seller’s market continued last month with an increase in both home sales and home prices. The real estate company says half of central Indiana counties saw housing inventory increases in November.

F.C. Tucker says year-to-date home sale prices increased 12.2% last month. The average home sale price for the 16-county region was $288,685, an increase of 11.3%.

“The increase in available inventory in some counties is providing additional opportunities for central Indiana residents looking to purchase a home,” said Jim Litten, chief executive officer of F.C. Tucker Co. “However, we’re still experiencing a strong residential real estate seller’s market with home prices continuing to increase. I anticipate we’ll see this trend continue through the end of the year and into 2022.”

The company says 3,478 central Indiana homes were purchased last month, up 6.9% from November 2020. Brown County showed the greatest increase in pended home sales with 66.7% growth while Bartholomew County pended sales had the greatest decrease with 8.3% fewer homes sold in November 2021 compared to last year.