Inside INdiana Business

Farbest Foods adding to Huntingburg plant

Jasper-based Farbest Foods is one of the biggest turkey processors and exporters in the U.S. (photo courtesy of Farbest Foods)

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Jasper-based Farbest Foods Inc. is in the midst of a nearly $13 million expansion of its plant in Huntingburg. The turkey processing company is adding more than 22,000 to its deboning room, which it says will streamline the deboning process and improve output.

The addition is being built by Florida-based design and construction firm Stellar. Lead construction manager Tyler Netting says the new space will include refrigerated space and adjacent shipping docks designed to help Farbest Foods incorporate new equipment.

“It’s important for us to keep evolving and improving our practices at Farbest so we can maintain our mission of providing customers with top-grade turkey products,” Farbest Foods President Ted Seger said in a news release. “We knew Stellar’s expertise and experience would make them a great partner as we work to improve our already world-class facility.”

Farbest Foods’ Huntingburg plant was originally build in 1969 and has seen multiple expansions over the course of its history. The project is slated for completion in July.

The company did not specify if any new jobs would be created as a result of the expansion.