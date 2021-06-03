Inside INdiana Business

Fashion firm to establish logistics hub in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group says a fashion apparel company will establish a distribution center at the Westpoint Business Park in Monrovia. California-based Deckers Brands will set up a 507,600-square-foot logistics facility for its Midwest distribution and logistics hub.

Ambrose says this is the second company to lease space at the new business park along Interstate 70 near the Hendricks County-Morgan County line. Deckers Brands joins Love’s Truck Solutions as the first two operations at Westpoint

Ambrose says it is currently working with Deckers to make their buildout energy efficient.

“Deckers is demonstrating their company values and commitment to sustainability by pursuing LEED Silver certification, and we’re proud to partner with them on that effort,” said Ambrose Executive Vice President of Development Grant Goldman.

Goldman says he expects strong demand to continue as construction moves forward on the rest of the park. Ambrose plans to break ground this June on Building III within the park, a 646,000-square-foot speculative warehouse. It will be ready for fixturing by December and be completed early next year.

Ambrose says it plans to build up to 10 Class-A distribution buildings at Westpoint Business Park, totaling more than six million square feet.