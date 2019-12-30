Federal grants aim to curb veteran homelessness

by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs have awarded nearly $300,00 to four Hoosier housing authorities. The funding will be used to help provide permanent housing to veterans experiencing homelessness.

The funding is part of nearly $30 million the departments have awarded to 216 local public housing agencies throughout the country. The money is being provided through the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program, or HUD-VASH.

The Indiana recipients include:

  • Gary Housing Authority: $108,333
  • Indianapolis Housing Agency: $86,640
  • Jeffersonville Housing Authority: $55,826
  • Lafayette Housing Authority: $26,628

The departments say the number of veterans experiencing homelessness has declined by 2% over the last year and has dropped by nearly 50% since the HUD-VASH program was created in 2010.

You can connect to the full list of recipients nationwide by clicking here.

