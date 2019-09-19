FedEx to fill nearly 2,000 holiday positions in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – FedEx Corp. (NYSE FDX) says it is looking to hire more than 1,700 people in Indianapolis in preparation for the anticipated higher holiday demand. The company is currently looking to fill package handling and support positions.

FedEx is now hiring for both permanent and seasonal positions at the Indianapolis Express Hub, located at Indianapolis International Airport and says it will continue to hire as needed to support the extra holiday work.

The company says permanent part-time employees are eligible for health benefits, an online college degree program and career advancement opportunities.

Interested candidates can also apply in person at the FedEx Express Recruitment Center, located at 6311 Air Way Drive in Indy.