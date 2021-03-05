Firm working at Purdue to create electronic sensors to detect COVID-19

IdentifySensors Biologics, a Purdue University-affiliated technology firm developing a rapid diagnostic platform for detecting pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, has entered into a new partnership with Purdue Research Foundation. (Image provided)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Cleveland-based technology firm is setting up shop in the Discovery Park District at Purdue University. IdentifySensors Biologics is partnering with the Purdue Research Foundation to grow its efforts to develop technology that can be used in the fight against COVID-19.

The university says the Purdue Research Foundation is investing $50,000 in IdentifySensors Biologics, which will be located at the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration in the Discovery Park District.

In December, IdentifySensors Biologics teamed up with the Institute of Inflammation, Immunology and Infectious Disease at Purdue develop a rapid diagnostic test for the virus that causes COVID-19. Thomas Sors, assistant director of the institute, calls the new partnership a “very significant step.”

“It expands the possibilities for success and catalyzes the team’s efforts to convert Purdue technology into real commercial products,” said Sors. “By having its own office at the Convergence Center, IdentifySensors Biologics can take full advantage of working with the university because it is submerged inside the entrepreneurial heart of the Discovery Park District and at the doorsteps of the Birck Nanotechnology Center labs at Purdue.”

The diagnostic test being developed features electronic sensor technology the firm says can identify pathogens in a different way.

Sors says by establishing an office at the university, IdentifySensors has postitioned itself in a “significantly strategic vantage point” where it can tap into a variety of manufacturing resources to accelerate the development of the sensor.

It was not immediately clear how many jobs the firm would bring to the Purdue location.