First facility to open at Community Justice Campus announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Assessment and Intervention Center, a mental health and addiction treatment center, will be the first facility to open at the new Community Justice Campus currently under construction on the city’s southeast side. Officials say the AIC will be the first facility of its kind in the state of Indiana.

The center is meant to divert non-violent, low-level offenders who are suffering from addiction and mental illness from jail. The center will connect offenders with treatment and wraparound services.

Focused on addressing root causes of crime and violence, reducing recidivism, and decreasing the resources being spent on jailing, the center’s programs will aim to provide tools to help those people learn life skills and receive treatment.

“We cannot jail illness and addiction or rely on prisons as health care centers. As we work to shape a system that prioritizes people over prisoners, the AIC will provide a pathway from criminal justice involvement to treatment and social services,” said Mayor Hogsett. “Together on this site, we’re building a modern justice campus for our entire community – one that repurposes a formerly industrial site and revitalizes a long-underserved neighborhood, all while keeping those who don’t belong in jail, out.”

The AIC is slated to open fall of 2020.