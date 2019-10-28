First Financial to make ‘major announcement’ in Greensburg

First Financial is headquartered in Cincinnati. (photo courtesy of First Financial Bank)

GREENSBURG, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Cincinnati-based First Financial Bancorp (Nasdaq: FFBC) is set to make what it is calling a major announcement Tuesday in Greensburg. The announcement will coincide with the grand opening of the bank’s Greensburg Operations Center.

The bank says it will detail its commitment to Greensburg and Decatur County. First Financial has invested more than $4 million to renovate the 40,000-square-foot facility that has become the Greensburg Operations Center, which employs more than 125 people.

The renovated facility includes offices, workstations, a fitness area, and Mother’s Room, among other amenities. The bank says the facility serves as a hub for non-customer facing banking activities for its four-state footprint.

Chief Executive Officer Archie Brown will make the announcement along with representatives from the Decatur County Family YMCA, the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County and the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce.

The announcement is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a ribbon cutting for the new facility.