First phase of Hyatt Regency renovations complete

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The first phase of a multi-million dollar renovation of the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis is complete, including a refurbished The Eagle’s Nest. The phase also included redesigning over 35,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, restaurants on the ground floor, lobby and fitness center.

The Eagle’s Nest renovations include new flooring, furniture, lighting, artwork and wine display. The work also included a new restaurant on the hotel’s ground floor, Fat Rooster Diner, which will offer farm-to-table dining with Indiana ingredients. The Level One lounge was also updated with additional seating, new food and cocktail menus.

The newly re-designed meeting and event space also include new carpeting, lighting and furniture. Hotel manager Columbia Sussex also says smaller breakout rooms were added to allow for brainstorming sessions. The 1,000-square-foot Studio Lounge also underwent renovations to improve function and to create a more open floorplan.

Phase two will include work on the 499 guest rooms and suites, the indoor pool and more public spaces. Phase two renovations are expected to be done by early 2020.