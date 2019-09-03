First statewide gBETA program named

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Wisconsin-based gener8tor has named the first Hoosier city outside of Indianapolis to host the gBETA program. The startup accelerator says it will run the program for early-stage companies in Terre Haute beginning in the spring of 2020.

gener8tor says the program will be “industry agnostic,” however no other details about the Terre Haute version were made available.

gBETA is a free accelerator that includes a cohort of five early-stage companies and provides individualized coaching and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors. In June, gener8tor announced it was expanding the program statewide.

The organization says more geographic announcements and industry-focused programs are expected within the next few months.