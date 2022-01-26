Inside INdiana Business

Fishers construction firm acquired

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fishers-based Project CSI is one of two companies to be acquired by Marmon Retail Solutions in Chicago. Financial terms of the deal, which also includes Big Red Rooster Flow in Illinois, were not disclosed.

Project CSI provides a variety of services for retail environments, including construction management, architectural design, site maintenance, surveying and site assessments, and installation of signage and fixtures, according to the company’s website.

BRRF has developed a software platform to help retailers manage and track their brands.

“We are excited to have BRRF and Project CSI join our group of companies,” Jason MacGregor, group president of Marmon Retail Solutions, said in a news release. “Both have earned outstanding reputations for providing innovative and dependable services. Together, they will significantly bolster the offerings of Marmon Retail Solutions and help us continue to grow in service to our valued customers.”

Marmon says Project CSI President Chris Pratt will continue to lead the company. It was not stated whether any other jobs would be affected by the deal.