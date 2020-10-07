Fishers contact center to host virtual job fair

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Miami-based Sitel Group says it will hire more than 400 associates, on the spot, during its virtual National Hiring Day event on Thursday. The company is hiring for positions at its contact centers throughout the country, including in Fishers, as well as for work-at-home and temporary positions.

Sitel says the hiring event will support its new business and expanding client-base across North America. In addition to the Fishers facility, the company says it is hiring employees for its contact centers in Tennessee, Nevada, South Carolina, Florida and Ontario, Canada.

“This year has presented unique challenges for all of us,” said Sally Cornet, senior director of HR for Sitel Americas. “At Sitel, we have been fortunate to transition over 45,000 agents to our work from home model and welcome an additional 25,000+ new hires — and these opportunities continue. We intend to hire over 6,000 more associates by the end of the year in North America.”

Sitel says it offers comprehensive benefit options such as pet benefits, virtual doctor’s visits and 401(k) opportunities.

The company says interested applicants can register for the job fair, which will also be available via Facebook from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m on October 8.

Earlier this year, the company announced its plans to hire several hundred new workers, including at its Fishers site.