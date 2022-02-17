Inside INdiana Business

Fishers plans $100M mixed-use project

FISHERS, Ind. – A nearly $100 million mixed-use project is being planned in Fishers. Carmel-based CRG Residential says the development at 96th Street and Allisonville Road will include 380 apartments, 66 townhomes and 35,000 square feet of commercial retail space.

The project will be built on the northwest corner of the intersection near a recently-announced 98-acre park. As part of the effort, CRG says it will donate 25 acres of land to boost the size of the park.

The city of Fishers says it is working with CRG to reconstruct the Michigan Left intersection into a roundabout. CRG is also donating the land required for that portion of the project.

“This project will enhance the southwest corridor of our community in multiple ways,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “The new park, and now the additional buffer zone donated by CRG, will serve as a key amenity for our city and region, providing expanded public access to one of our community’s greatest natural assets—the White River. And as we bring the roundabout intersection online, the additional vehicular traffic will be able to better access the local businesses in the area as a gateway to our city.”

The Fishers City Council is set to consider the project agreement at its February 21 meeting. CRG and city officials will present more project details and proposed financing, which includes $23 million in developer-guaranteed bonds.

“There are so many dynamic pieces to this development, particularly the park and greenspace along the White River which will provide access to the overall community,” said CRG President and Fishers resident Christopher Reid. “We look forward to working with city officials, Councilors, key partners and the community to develop a project that instills pride in the community.”