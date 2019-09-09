Fishers Test Kitchen to announce chefs

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Fishers Test Kitchen on Tuesday will announce the three chefs who earned a spot on the kitchen’s inaugural cohort.

The restaurant accelerator developed by city officials and Launch Fishers is set to open this fall inside Sun King Brewing at The Yard at Fishers District.

The Fishers Test Kitchen will have three kitchens in a food hall setting next to the Sun King Brewing taproom. The accelerator will also feature a culinary performance space known as the Fishers Kitchen Table. It will seat a small group of guests for ticketed dinners, classes, tastings and private events.

Fishers Test Kitchen concept. (Image Provided/City of Fishers)

The Fishers Test Kitchen opened applications for chef entrepreneurs earlier this year to find finalists for the three restaurant bays located inside the Sun King Fishers Innovation Brewery building.

Applications for the Fishers Test Kitchen were accepted over the summer, and finalists created samples for a selection committee. The committee selected chefs based on their concept, experience and ability to cater to a food hall space.

The three winning chefs will be announced at a special event and tasting at the Indiana IoT Lab Fishers, 9059 Technology Lane. The event will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and include comments from Mayor Scott Fadness; John Wechsler, Launch Fishers and Indiana IoT Lab co-founder; Jolene Ketzenberger, food writer and Signature Table Co-Founder; and the Fishers Test Kitchen chef entrepreneurs.