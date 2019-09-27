Fishing family adds to Indy restaurant scene

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A retired professional hockey player is making a splash in the downtown Indianapolis restaurant scene.

Fred Knipscheer is the chief executive officer of Carmel-based FK Restaurant Group, which recently opened Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar in downtown Indy. After his hockey career, which included a stint with the former Indianapolis Ice, Knipscheer focused on food and brought his family along with him.

In an interview on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick, Knipscheer said his cousins own a fishery in Maine, which provide the fish and lobster for the restaurant, located across from Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“Our restaurant is, we like to say, sea-to-table,” said Knipscheer. “We have actually one boat that’s dedicated to us for our fish. It goes out anywhere from three to five days a week and when it’s on its way back in from fishing, I’ll get a call and they’ll say, ‘Hey, here are the four or five species we caught today. What would you like?’ They come in; they pack it on ice and we overnight it on FedEx and we have it on our door the next day.”

FK Restaurant Group recently announced a partnership with Sun King Brewing Co. for its new location in the Broad Ripple neighborhood in Indianapolis. The deal is one of several new ventures the company has in the pipeline.

“We’ve got three great projects coming. Sun King kind of came out of nowhere; about three weeks ago, (we) got a call and we ended up teaming up with them and that’s going to be called Offshore by Pier 48. We’re going to hire about 200 people in the next year and we’re super excited. Our next spot we’re looking at is Fort Wayne, Indiana so we’re excited to grow.”