Florida company to establish Midwest hub in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A customer experience management company in Florida has announced plans to set up operations in Fishers. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says Miami-based Sitel Group will invest more than $4 million to establish its Midwest hub and create up to 350 jobs by the end of 2020. The company provides customer experience services such as training and talent management, technology and innovation solutions and tech support to clients in more than two dozen countries.

Sitel will lease and equip a 42,000-square-foot facility along East 121st Street in Fishers. The company says it chose Indiana for its Midwest hub because of its current market and footprint strategy.

“Fishers is a great city, and the caliber of talent within the community is what excites us the most about opening our newest flagship customer experience center here,” Mike Small, chief executive officer of Americas for Sitel Group, said in a news release. “When I took on the role of CEO – Americas, I knew we needed to revamp our contact center strategy to ensure we were servicing our clients in the best possible way. This meant identifying key markets that not only complements our business plan but communities in which we can plant roots and create a positive economic impact. For one of the largest financial services and insurance companies with whom we work, central Indiana is the prime location.”

Sitel is currently hiring and training for claims adjusters at the new Fishers location, which is expected to be fully operational later this fall. The company is also planning to host career fairs leading up to the opening of the new office, information for which will be posted online at a later date.

The IEDC has offered Sitel up to $2.25 million in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs. The city of Fishers will also consider additional incentives.

Sitel employs some 75,000 people in 27 countries.