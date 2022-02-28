Inside INdiana Business

Foam supplier expanding to Fort Wayne

ELKHART, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An Elkhart-based foam manufacturer is expanding operations into Allen County. Vahala Foam Inc., which provides polyurethane cushion foam for RV, marine, bedding and office products, says it will invest nearly $7 million in its new location in Fort Wayne and create up to 125 jobs by the end of 2024.

Vahala Foam is leasing a 132,000-square-foot facility on the city’s southeast side. The company currently employs some 230 workers at its two Elkhart locations and Executive Vice President Rebecca Stahly credits the team for the company’s growth.

“Together, we have earned a reputation for creating superior products for our clients and look forward to expanding those capabilities in the Fort Wayne area,” Stahly said in written remarks. “We value our teammates and intend to build a culture of giving back to others and to our new community.”

The company says it will soon begin hiring for a variety of positions, including CNC operators, saw operators, drivers, shipping and receiving personnel, maintenance technicians, and general labor. An open house for the community is also scheduled for March 11 from 2-5 p.m.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered Vahala Foam up to $1 million in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be able to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs.

The new location is also located within Fort Wayne’s Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District, which qualifies the company for additional incentives. Northeast Indiana Works will provide hiring and training assistance.

Vahala Foam was founded in 1991. Its products are used in furniture, mattresses, pillows, carpet padding, protective packaging, and automotive seating, among others.