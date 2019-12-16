1  of  26
Closings
ABC BALLROOM BEECH GROVE CITY SCHOOLS BETHESDA CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS BISHOP CHATARD HIGH SCHOOL BROOKE'S PLACE BROOKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH CURTIS WILSON PRIMARY SCHOOL & ACADEMY DAMAR ABA - AVON DAMAR ABA--DECATUR DAMAR ABA--FALL CREEK GEIST CHRISTIAN CHURCH - FISHERS HERITAGE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - INDIANAPOLIS INDIANA MATH SCIENCE ACADEMY - NORTH LAWRENCE TWP SCHOOLS-MARION COUNTY LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL NOBLESVILLE SCHOOLS NORTHWEST HENDRICKS SCHOOLS PIKE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS SCECINA MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL THE JOURNEY CHURCH - AVON THE ORCHARD SCHOOL TINDLEY SCHOOLS TRICOCI UNIVERSITY OF BEAUTY CULTURE TRINITY HOUSE SOUP KITCHEN TRINITY LUTHERAN SCHOOL WESTERN BOONE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Foellinger Foundation awards nearly $3.3M in grants

Inside INdiana Business

by: Merritt McLaughlin- Inside INdiana Business

Posted: / Updated:

Fort Wayne Rescue Mission recieved $525,000 from the foundation. (Photo courtesy of Fort Wayne Rescue Mission)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Foellinger Foundation Board of Directors has approved several grants supporting early childhood and family development. The funding totals nearly $3.3 million and will be distributed to nonprofit organizations in Allen County.

“These organizations reflect the foundation’s focus on supporting children and families in Allen County,” said Foundation President Cheryl Taylor. “The Foundation’s strategy is to support effective nonprofits emphasizing clients with the most economic need with the least opportunity.”

The grant recipients include:

• Amount Associated Churches $110,000

• Amount Associated Churches $110,000

• Brightpoint $450,000 

• Catholic Charities $525,000 

• Community Transportation Network $80,000 

• East Wayne Street Center $130,000

• Easterseals ARC $390,000

• Fort Wayne Rescue Mission $525,000

 • Fort Wayne Society of St. Vincent de Paul $34,000

• Interfaith Hospitality Network $35,000

• The Learning Community $50,000

 • Lifeline Youth & Family Services $690,000 

• Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program $20,000

 • Mental Health America $15,000 

 • SCAN  $80,000  

• YWCA $140,000  

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: