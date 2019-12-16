Foellinger Foundation awards nearly $3.3M in grants

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Foellinger Foundation Board of Directors has approved several grants supporting early childhood and family development. The funding totals nearly $3.3 million and will be distributed to nonprofit organizations in Allen County.
“These organizations reflect the foundation’s focus on supporting children and families in Allen County,” said Foundation President Cheryl Taylor. “The Foundation’s strategy is to support effective nonprofits emphasizing clients with the most economic need with the least opportunity.”
The grant recipients include:
• Amount Associated Churches $110,000
• Brightpoint $450,000
• Catholic Charities $525,000
• Community Transportation Network $80,000
• East Wayne Street Center $130,000
• Easterseals ARC $390,000
• Fort Wayne Rescue Mission $525,000
• Fort Wayne Society of St. Vincent de Paul $34,000
• Interfaith Hospitality Network $35,000
• The Learning Community $50,000
• Lifeline Youth & Family Services $690,000
• Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program $20,000
• Mental Health America $15,000
• SCAN $80,000
• YWCA $140,000