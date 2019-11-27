Former Afdent manager indicted on fraud charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The former chief marketing officer and general manager of Afdent in Fort Wayne is accused of embezzling from the company after he and two others were indicted on 13 counts of wire fraud.

Brian Nordan, 42, of Auburn has served in those roles since March 2006 and was in charge of day-to-day operations and of the company’s finances and accounts.

Federal investigators say between August 2012 and June 2018 Nordan devised a scheme with his then domestic partner, Dustin Coleman, 42, of Michigan and his sister, Angela Jasinksi, 29, of Granger, to embezzle money from the company.

Indictments indicate the trio used company credit cards to pay non-business vendors, used company funds to pay non-employees, and used the funds to pay off personal credit cards and for personal shopping trips.

Investigators say the scheme used 13 different wire communications to defraud the company of $3,038,857.05. Nordan was charged in all 13 counts, Coleman in three of the counts and Jasinski in two counts. The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Indiana Financial Crimes Task Force and the Organized Crime and Corruption Unit of the Indiana State Police.