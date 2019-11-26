Former ‘coach of the year’ to lead Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Fever have announced Marianne Stanley as its new head coach. Stanley, who was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002, comes to Indianapolis after a nearly 10-year stint as an assistant with the Washington Mystics.

During her WNBA tenure, Stanley has also served as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Sparks and New York Liberty. She was named WNBA Coach of the Year in 2002 when she was the head coach of the Mystics.

Additionally, the Fever announced Tamika Catchings will become the team’s general manager. Catchings will add the position to her current duties as vice president of basketball operations.

“The future of the Fever is bright with the addition of Coach Stanley to our organization,” Allison Barber, president and chief operating officer of the Fever, said in a news release. “Our players and our fans know that we are committed to growing a competitive franchise that will make significant contributions to our community and to the future of women and girls in sports. I am optimistic about the work of Tamika, Coach Stanley and our team.”

Stanley says joining the Fever gives her an opportunity to work with a “great core group that has been built.”

“I felt a connection, a fire and an excitement about stepping on board as the next Head Coach of the Fever. I could not ask for more committed and passionate partners than Allison Barber and Tamika Catchings. They are first-class people, dedicated professionals and tireless advocates for Fever basketball. Tamika is the embodiment of the type of competitor and champion that we hope to develop with the Fever. I look forward to working together with Tamika, Allison and the outstanding, talented core group of Fever players in the quest to build a championship culture and mindset here in Indianapolis.”

Stanley’s collegiate coaching career spanned 21 seasons with a record of 415-224. As the head coach at Old Dominion University, she led her team to two AIAW Championships and an NCAA Championship.