Former fire station donated to IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The owners of one of the oldest fire stations in Indianapolis have donated the building to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Fred Able LLC ownership group says the building, which most recently served as the reception center for Angie’s List, will now be used as a centrally-located substation for the department.

The three-story, 8,000-square-foot building is part of a four-block property that once housed the Angie’s List campus and has since been renamed Elevator Hill.

“This building has served Indianapolis since 1986 and it seemed a shame to carve it up to make it attractive for office use,” said Bill Oesterle, former chief executive officer of Angie’s List and now part of the Fred Abel ownership group. “We knew there wasn’t a large, centrally located IMPD substation for these districts, and we know how a police presence can bring heightened security to an area, so we jumped at the opportunity to offer the space.”

Additionally, Elevator Hill tenant Taylor Made Wellness is providing complimentary access to gym facilities and fitness and yoga classes for police personnel.

“This is the kind of public-private partnership that makes Indianapolis stand out as a great community,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “Our officers are really pleased with the amount of space in the building and the welcome they’ve received. There’s a lot of room to work, have a meal and regroup, which can be a great respite for our officers.”

The campus went up for sale in 2017 after New York-based IAC (Nasdaq: IAC) closed on its acquisition of Angie’s List. The Fred Able ownership group acquired the property the following year.

Other tenants of Elevator Hill include Ball State University’s College of Architecture and Planning, tech company SupplyKick, and the Indy Gaming League.