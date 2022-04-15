Inside INdiana Business

Former Seven Corners employee sentenced for wire fraud

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A former employee of Carmel-based travel insurance firm Seven Corners has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Zach Myers’ office says Maria Caceres and her accomplices bilked the firm out of nearly $600,000.

Caceres was employed by Seven Corners from May 2011 to September 2016. Court documents say she and her accomplices created fictitious names under which they purchased insurance policies from the firm.

Myers’ office says Caceres prepared and submitted 30 fraudulent insurance claims totaling more than $650,000. She and her accomplices, using fake email addresses in the name of a Venezuelan hospital, and submitted the claims for purported emergency medical services provided to the fictitious individuals.

The company paid more than $588,000 to accounts controlled by the accomplices.

Caceres was sentenced to 30 months in prison, plus one year of probation. She was also ordered to pay more than $496,000 in restitution.