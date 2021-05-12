Inside INdiana Business

Fort Wayne Airport to launch major expansion and rehabilitation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Officials from Fort Wayne International Airport will break ground Thursday on a long-awaited terminal expansion and rehabilitation project. The airport is spending a total of $45 million on two major projects to improve operations at the airport in Allen County.

Last month, the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority Board of Directors approved bids for the two projects, which include an expansion of its west terminal and a new checked bag inspection system.

The $37 million terminal expansion is the key project in the airport’s Project Gateway, which adds two new gates in the terminal building, new jet bridges, an expanded ticketing area, and modernized amenities.

The airport says the CBIS project will “bring a modern and efficient baggage screening system” serving both the airlines and Transportation Security Administration personnel at FWA. The $8.4 million project is being funded by the TSA.

“We are excited to be taking the next step towards beginning construction on both the West Terminal Expansion and the Checked Baggage Inspection System at FWA with the approval of project bids from our Board of Directors. I am very grateful for the vision and leadership from the Airport Authority Board Members in making this project come to fruition,” said Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports. “The terminal expansion is a major project that will bring a new FWA to Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana and will create the best front door possible to our community.”

Fort Wayne-based Michael Kinder & Sons was selected as the construction manager for both projects.