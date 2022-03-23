Inside INdiana Business

Fort Wayne announces record infrastructure investment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and the city’s Public Works Division are investing a record $38.5 million for neighborhood infrastructure improvements as a part of its 2022 construction plan. The city says the improvements span all four of its quadrants and will include street repairs, trail projects, and alleys.

The plan will feature $29.1 million for streets, roads and bridges, $6 million for sidewalks and alleys, and $3.4 million for trails.

“Neighborhoods are truly the backbone of our City. That’s why we’re going to invest a record amount in public works projects this year,” said Henry. “Our proactive efforts help define our ability to be recognized as a community that has a safe and effective transportation system. Businesses and families look to that as a key indicator of where they want to invest their resources.”

The anticipated improvements for 2022 include:

7 concrete street repairs in 7 neighborhoods

2 arterial concrete street rehabilitation projects

2 new street improvement projects

7 traffic projects

7 sidewalk projects

4 brick alleys

16 concrete alley replacements

3 major trail projects

4 bridge projects

22 projects in study/design/land acquisition phase

Approximately 40+ centerline miles of asphalt resurfacing

Approximately 8 miles of chip and seal replacement

Approximately 3 miles of asphalt overlay of chip and seal streets

Last year, the city invested about $28 million for infrastructure improvements, which included sidewalks, alleys and streets. Since 2014, the city says it has invested more than $200 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements.

You can view a full list of 2022 projects by clicking here.