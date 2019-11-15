Fort Wayne expands animal control

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Residents of New Haven will now be covered by Fort Wayne’s Animal Care & Control services. The two entities entered into an agreement allowing officers to enforce New Haven city ordinances and respond to calls of stray animals, reports of abuse and neglect and bite investigations. New Haven currently has no animal shelter or any other capability of housing animals.

The city of New Haven formerly contracted with Allen County Animal Control to pick up stray animals and deliver them to shelters, but the new agreement will allow calls from New Haven to be dispatched directly to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.

“More than 300 animals originating from New Haven were brought to us by citizens, Allen County Animal Control and/or a representative for the City of New Haven last year,” Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Director Amy-Jo Sites said. “We are pleased to be able to enter into this inter local agreement with the City of New Haven. Other than barking and sanitation complaints, our officers will be providing field services to the residents of New Haven. Since October 1st, our ACO’s have responded to almost 70 calls of service.”

New Haven will pay a prorated amount for the rest of 2019 and $48,578 for 2020. The agreement will be reviewed every two years.