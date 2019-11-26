Fort Wayne, Indy among ‘Best Places to go for Thanksgiving’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Two central Indiana cities are included in WalletHub’s “Best Places to go for Thanksgiving” ranking. The list ranks 100 of the most populated U.S. cities and is based on more than 20 metrics, including pumpkin patches per capita, cost of Thanksgiving dinner and forecasted Thanksgiving precipitation.

The 20 metrics are split into five categories: thanksgiving celebrations & traditions, affordability, safety & accessibility, giving thanks, and Thanksgiving weather forecast. Fort Wayne is ranked No. 19 on the list, followed by Indianapolis at No. 57.

Of the cities ranked, Fort Wayne has the fifth lowest costing thanksgiving dinner.

You can connect to the full ranking and methodology by clicking here.