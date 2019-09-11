Fort Wayne neighborhood placed on historic register

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Kensington Boulevard District of Fort Wayne has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The district is within the North Anthony Area Association and runs from Kensington Boulevard from East State to the Maumee River.

Over 170 homes are included in the district, which were built between 1917 and 1955, with several architectural styles, including Tudor Revival, Craftsman and American Foursquare, among others. The area also features one Italianate house that was built around 1870, which predated the boulevard development.

“It’s important to recognize our city’s unique history and architecture,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “Designations such as this bring recognition not only to Kensington Boulevard, but to our entire community.”



The North Anthony Area Association collaborated with the City of Fort Wayne Historic Preservation office and the State Historic Preservation Office for the nomination, which was funded in part by a U.S. Department of Interior grant and the National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund.