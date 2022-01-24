Inside INdiana Business

Fort Wayne startup to pitch at SXSW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Fort Wayne-based startup has been selected to participate in a global pitch competition at South by Southwest in Texas. Pond, which has created a platform to connect nonprofits with technology service providers, will give a one-minute presentation at SXSW Pitch in the “Future of Work” category.

The category, according to SXSW, features “technologies that enable, empower, change and expand capabilities in the future of work and the working experience.”

Pond is the only Indiana company to be included at SXSW Pitch across all categories. The company was chosen as an alternate in the category, which is why it will give a shorter pitch.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Pond for being recognized as an organization that’s changing how we work,” Mitch Stein, chief executive officer of Pond, said in a news release. “We’re the only marketplace that pays nonprofits to discover the right tools for their organization. This innovation allows for nonprofits to find more ways to deliver impact- and even better, be able to afford those improvements.”

In all, five finalists and three alternates were selected. The other companies giving pitches in the category come from Chicago, Japan, Singapore, Atlanta and Nashville.

The companies will pitch themselves to a panel of industry experts, venture capital investors, and angel investors. SXSW Pitch will take place March 12-13.

You can learn more about the pitch event and all of the participating companies by clicking here.