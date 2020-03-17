Fort Wayne TinCaps installing new video board

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Crews began installing a new HD LED video board at Parkview Field on Monday in preparation for the 2020 baseball season. The new video board will also be joined by new additions to the stadium’s sound system, outfield-wall video boards, and a tech control room.

LED ribbon boards and other screen displays will soon be added as well. The field will have over 3,000 square feet of video screens, which doubled the previous square footage.

“Parkview Field will look and sound better than ever,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. “These are our most significant ballpark enhancements since opening in 2009 as we continue to strive to give our fans the best possible experience.”

The work is being done by Bluffton-based Neoti, All Pro Integrated Systems, which is a Sweetwater subsidiary and Don R. Fruchey.

Just when fans will be able to see the new improvements is up in the air after the season was postponed due to COVID-19. Major League Baseball earlier postponed opening the major and minor league seasons by two weeks, and Commissioner Rob Manfred stated Monday that Opening Day will be pushed back even further after the Centers for Disease Control urged a halt to any gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.