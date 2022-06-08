Inside INdiana Business

Fort Wayne unveils phase two of riverfront development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne is continuing the redevelopment of its riverfront as city leaders on Tuesday unveiled phase two of the project. The project includes extending the public space from Promenade Park, which opened in 2019, along the St. Mary’s River.

The space features an extension of the elevated Tree Canopy Trail, boat docks for private watercraft, and walking trails.

“It’s critical to have excellent quality of life amenities in our community, and I continue to be encouraged by the public’s interest and support in making our riverfront a world-class point of destination,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “We’re succeeding and the next steps in this process are promising and will provide unique opportunities for more public and private projects that will be beneficial for many years to come.”

Fort Wayne says the project will be financed with a $32 million lease rental revenue bond that will be repaid using revenue from the local economic income tax.

The bond approval must still go before the Redevelopment Authority, the Redevelopment Commission and City Council for consideration.

The city says it wants to continue to create public and gathering space for residents and visitors.

Construction is expected to begin before the end of this year and be completed by the end of 2024.