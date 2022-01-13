Inside INdiana Business

Fort Wayne’s Riverside Manufacturing to assemble GPS devices

ALLEN CO., Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based electronics manufacturer Riverside Manufacturing LLC says it is partnering with GPS product developer Bad Elf LLC to assemble some of its devices. The precise positioning technology is used by land surveyors, engineering and architecture companies, and utilities.

Through this new partnership, Connecticut-based Bad Elf will collaborate with Riverside to source all the materials for the commercial GPS receivers, and Riverside will manage the assembly process.

The global navigation satellite system (GNSS) device receives and processes signals from satellites to provide precise positioning of the unit. Bad Elf says the technology has one centimeter measurement accuracy

“We are thrilled to partner with Bad Elf to assemble this highly-specialized GNSS receiver, the Bad Elf Flex, and get it to market as quickly as possible,” said Riverside Manufacturing Vice President of Sales and Marketing David Rednour. “Riverside Manufacturing will oversee the full assembly process here in the U.S. indefinitely, adding speed and quality to the supply chain.”

Bad Elf says the partnership is active, with units being produced on an ongoing basis at Riverside’s Fort Wayne facility.

The technology company says with assembly in Fort Wayne, it will shorten lead times and improve quality. Bad Elf says the partnership also allows it to free-up its staff to focus on product development and customer engagement.