Foundation pledges support for Trine facility expansion

ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering and Computing has received a $500,000 pledge from the Fort Wayne-based English-Bonter Mitchell Foundation to support a $10 million expansion. The project will add space to the school’s engineering, computer science and IT programs.

The 39,800 foot expansion to the engineering and computing facilities will include flexible classrooms and labs, a learning lab, and a cafe. The university says the facilities will help prepare skilled professionals in areas such as hardware and software development, computer networking, cybersecurity and health informatics.

“We are so grateful for partners such as the English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation who are willing to invest in the future of this region and in the lives of young people who attend Trine University,” Trine President Earl Brooks said in a news release. “With the demand for professionals in engineering and computer science, and with Trine’s proven record of developing career-ready alumni, more than 99% of whom are employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation, we know this generous grant will pay dividends for many years to come.”

Trine says the new area will serve as a focal point at the center of campus and a showcase for student work.

The pledge is included in Trine’s $125 million Invest in Excellence campaign.