Franciscan Health leading new Crown Point development

CROWN POINT, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A new development plans to transform the southeast side of Crown Point featuring a new Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital. The over 500 acre development is expected to bring partners together to include health care, medical education, commercial, retail and residential projects along with a possible new home for Andrean High School.

“This location will better serve a growing population and a state-of-the-art facility will deliver the latest healthcare technology to the community,” said Cal Bellamy, chairman of the Board of Directors, Franciscan Alliance, Northern Indiana Division. “We’re thrilled to begin planning a comprehensive medical and educational development that will serve both body and mind.”

The land lies at the southeast corner of I-65 and U.S. 231 and currently includes Franciscan Health Franciscan Point and a University of St. Francis facility. The new regional medical center serving south Lake County along with Porter, Newton and Jasper Counties would take up 120 acres. The project plans to double the size of the USF campus along with an expanded Franciscan Point ortho ambulatory surgery center. A 60 acre tract could possibly serve as a home for Andrean High School’s new facilities, and about 250 acres would be reserved for residential development. Tonn and Blank Construction also plans to develop another 80 acres for commercial uses. Mississippi Parkway Partners is developing the retail and commercial portions, with residential options of multi-family units, townhomes and patio homes, as well as a commercial/business park.

The current Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital will continue to operate as the new site is developed. Franciscan Alliance is looking into possible future uses for the current facility once the new hospital opens, which is slated for 2022. Franciscan Health is also currently building a facility in LaPorte with Beacon Health.