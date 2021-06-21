Inside INdiana Business

Franciscan to lay off 80 at Hammond hospital

HAMMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance says it will lay off more than 80 employees at Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital. In a notice to the state, the health system says the layoffs will begin in late August.

Franciscan says it “will be closing certain departments and making other reductions in staff.”

Last month, the health system announced plans for a $45 million plan to convert the 100-year-old hospital into an eight-bed acute care hospital emergency department and primary care location. The project would include the demolition of some of the oldest parts of the campus.

Franciscan did not specifically state that the layoffs are directly related the downsizing plan for the hospital. The health system has not responded to a request for comment from Inside INdiana Business.

The layoffs are slated to begin Aug. 21 and are expected to be permanent.