Franklin College picks search firm for next president

FRANKLIN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Franklin College has chosen an executive search firm to help them recruit the college’s 17th president. Isaacson Miller is working with a 16-member search committee to find the college’s next leader after current president Thomas Minar announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down.

The committee has no current timeline but hopes to provide recommendations to the board of trustees for a possible vote during the first quarter of 2020. The committee includes alumni, faculty and staff, college trustees and will later involve students and community members. The committee is co-chaired by Franklin College Trustee and Chief Executive Officer of Brickell Biotech, Inc., Robert Brown and Trustee Christine Fields, who is a former VP for Eli Lilly and Company.